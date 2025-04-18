Restaurants prep for busy Easter weekend

Restaurant owners across the state are preparing for what they hope is a busy Easter weekend.

Some restaurants are offering buffets knowing that larger groups of people are going out to eat, while others, like the Lakeside Bar and Grill in East Hampton, are offering specialized menus.

“The crispy chicken sandwich is like one of our top handheld sells,” Dardan Dedushaj, the general manager of the Lakeside Bar & Grill, said. “We also have this beautiful seafood trio dish that we cook in our wood fire oven. We also have our Lakeside chicken. People love it.”

Iso Dedushaj, the owner Lakeside Bar & Grill, said he is hoping for a strong start to these warmer months because, like small businesses around the state, he too is facing rising costs.

Dedushaj said he has already seen prices increase on restaurant supplies. He has been faced with higher food costs, even for local foods because of the increased demand, and finding good employees continues to be a challenge.

“It's hard to find the guys to come and clean the kitchen. Sometimes we do it ourselves. Nobody wants to do that on the job anymore,” said Dedushaj.

Scott Dolch, the president of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, said restaurant costs have increased more than 30% in the years since COVID.

“But menu prices have only averaged between 22 and 25%, so they haven't met the increases. And why is that? Because restaurateurs know that we still need customers. Our margins are going to have to get really thin, if not, breaking even in certain cases because of that,” said Dolch.

“For right now, it's not going to be easy for us, you know, because prices,” said Dedushaj. “I'm a little scared, to be honest, you know, because I have a big place, as you know, a lot of workers.”

For now, Dedushaj said he is trying to keep prices reasonable, offer great food and service and hope people continue to support the restaurant.