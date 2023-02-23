Restaurants Push New ‘Connecticut Hospitality Fund'

After some challenging years for the hospitality industry, the Connecticut Restaurant Association is pushing a new idea.

It would use the state’s current 1% tax on meals and beverages to create a new Connecticut Hospitality Fund. We’re told last year that tax generated about $90 million.

“This is a long-term play to have a sustainable hospitality sector that is robust in our state,” said Scott Dolch, Connecticut Restaurant Association president.

Under the proposal, half the cash would go to communities.

“Hopefully allowing them our kind of ask is let them use those dollars for our industry, our sector, like whether it's parking lots, you know, allowing for expanded outdoor dining, doing grants,” Dolch said.

About $25 million would boost the state’s Office of Tourism. And the final $18 million would be used for workforce development.

Right now, the restaurant industry supports about 138,000 jobs in the state. That’s down about 20,000 from pre-pandemic levels.

“How do we get more and more folks to think hospitality as a future? Because there's some great careers that you can have,” Dolch said.

Restaurants are still facing challenges like labor shortages, high interest rates, and supply chain issues.

It comes after thousands of jobs were lost and hundreds of restaurants closed since the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in Connecticut almost three years ago.

As of now, the money generated by the tax goes to the general fund.

In response, Governor Ned Lamont’s Director of Communications Adam Joseph wrote:

“Connecticut stepped up for our hospitality industry during the depths of the Covid pandemic. Our administration is committed to continuing to support the industry. We will review this proposal as it makes its way through the legislative process.”

“I'm hopeful that the more our voice can be out there legislators will sit around and go, listen, this is important,” Dolch said.