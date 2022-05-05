Bridgeport

Retired Bridgeport Fire Official Charged With Sexual Assault: Police

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A retired Bridgeport fire official is accused of sexually assaulting a woman and has been arrested.

Police said Harold Clarke Sr., 57, who retired as battalion chief from the Bridgeport Fire Department, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault in the first degree.

Detectives from the Bridgeport Police Special Victim’s Unit responded to St. Vincent’s Hospital on Feb. 17 after receiving a report that a 55-year-old woman was being treated for a violent sexual assault that occurred earlier that morning. 

Police determined the woman had been assaulted at a residence and identified Clarke as a suspect in the assault, police said. 

He turned himself in to the Bridgeport Police Department this morning, police said.

Bond has been set at $250,000 and Clark is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court later today.

Police said Clarke retired in February.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
