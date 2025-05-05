Greenwich

Retired CT firefighter, 9/11 first responder wins $500K in scratch-off ticket

By Angela Fortuna

CT Lottery

A retired Connecticut firefighter and 9/11 first responder has won $500,000 in a scratch-off ticket, according to CT Lottery.

A spokesperson for the CT Lottery announced that Patrick Gordiski and his wife won the top prize playing "$500,000 CA$HWORD," which is a crossword-style puzzle.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Gordiski and his wife were planning a much-needed vacation when they decided to buy a few scratch-off tickets for fun.

The winning ticket was purchased at Byram Smoke Shop on Mill Street in Greenwich.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Gordiski is a regular CT Lottery player and he recently retired from the Greenwich Fire Department after 50 years of service, according to CT Lottery.

He was also a 9/11 first responder who spent days in New York City assisting in the response at Ground Zero.

CT Lottery said Gordiski's son is also a firefighter at the Greenwich Fire Department.

Local

Education 32 mins ago

Report suggests homeschooling oversight, draws backlash from parents

West Haven 1 hour ago

West Haven receives funding to revitalize neighborhoods near VA hospital

Overall odds of winning "$500,000 CA$HWORD" are one in 2.78. You must be 18 or older to purchase.

This article tagged under:

Greenwich
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us