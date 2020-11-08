Retired Judge to Lead Sex Abuse Accountability Investigation into Diocese of Norwich

A retired Connecticut judge announced that he will lead a Clerical Sexual Abuse Accountability Investigation for the Diocese of Norwich.

Retired Superior Court Judge Michael E. Riley and his team have been overseeing claims of clerical sex abuse of minors, according to the Diocese of Norwich.

Riley and his team are examining the Diocese's knowledge of such sex abuse claims and its response to allegations and information presented concerning the alleged clergy abuse, the Diocese said.

The Diocese said that Riley has been given complete and unrestricted access to all files, records and archives dating from the establishment of the Diocese in 1953 to present. Riley was also granted permission to interview clergy and administrators with information relevant to the investigation.

Work on the investigation began in October of 2019, the Diocese said.

Riley's team consists of attorneys and paralegals with the lawfirm Pullman & Comley as well as Retired Superior Court Judge Robert Holzberg, who served as counsel and lead investigator for the Clerical Sex Abuse Accountability Investigation conducted for the Diocese of Bridgeport.

"I am honored to have undertaken this important initiative for the diocese. Our investigation will be thorough, honest and transparent," Riley said in a statement.

The investigation results will be announced in a public report, the Diocese said.

Anyone with information that can assist Riley in the investigation can make a report by calling 844-311-2111 or by visiting the website. All communication with Riley and his team will be confidential.