Retired Stamford Police Officer Killed in Easton Crash; 2 Others Injured

Police have identified the man killed in a 3-car crash on Rt. 59 in Easton Tuesday afternoon as a retired Stamford police officer. Two other people remain hospitalized after the crash.

Kenneth Lowman, 84, was a passenger in a Jeep Patriot that was involved in a crash on Rt. 59 between Maple Road and Judd Road. Despite the efforts of a citizen on scene who administered CPR, and first responders, Lowman died at Saint Vincent's Medical Center.

Lowman spent 22 years as Stamford Police officer until he retired in 1984.

Investigators said two other people had to be extricated from their vehicles by the Easton Fire Department. Those individuals were also transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center and remain hospitalized.

Investigators said it appears the Jeep was traveling north on Route 59 when it crossed the double yellow line and side-swiped a Hyundai Sonata. The Jeep continued in the southbound lane and then struck a Nissan Sentra.

The incident is still under investigation.

