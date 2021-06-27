Retired Mass. Trooper Killed in Winthrop Shooting Rampage Remembered as Hero

A retired Massachusetts state trooper is being remembered as a hero after, a friend says, he died trying to help others escape a gunman who went on a shooting rampage in Winthrop Saturday.

Police say the gunman stole a truck and crashed it into a building on Cross and Shirley streets before 3 p.m., then opened fire and killed two people. Officers then shot and killed the gunman.

One of the victims, a retired state trooper, was a friend of Nick Tsiotis, who lives in the area.

"I think [he] kept people alive by heroically dying," Tsiotis said. "He gave his own life, made the ultimate sacrifice for others."

Police have not released the name of the victims or the gunman.

Authorities who responded to the scene on Saturday were seen in a line saluting as a car carrying the body the trooper drove to the medical examiner's office in Boston.

Two other people in a crashed vehicle that was part of the incident have been hospitalized and are expected to survive, according to Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty.

Tsiotis has been friends with the retired trooper for over 50 years and said his friend was trying to warn other bystanders about the gunman when he was shot and killed.

The two had gotten coffee together a short time before the shooting.

"He left about 2 o'clock, that's the last time I saw him," Tsiotis said.

"I lost my best friend, a great great guy," he said. "Everybody loved him."