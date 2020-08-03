Reward Issued for Windsor Man Suspected of Killing 2 Brothers in Bloomfield

The U.S. Marshals Service is helping in the search for a Windsor man who is suspected of killing two brothers in Bloomfield earlier this year and a reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Russell Smith, of Windsor, is a suspect in a double murder that happened outside of Elizabeth's Bar and Restaurant in Bloomfield on February 20.

Bloomfield police identified as a suspect days after the shooting and have been searching for him for months.

According to authorities, two brothers, later identified as Aaron Walker, of Windsor, and Franklin Spencer, of East Hartford, were killed in the incident.

Smith is charged with two counts of murder with a court set bond of $5 million, officials added.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force is working to find Smith.

Smith is described as a man who is 5-foot 10-inches tall. He weighs 180 pounds and has either short black hair or is bald.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Smith fancies himself as a ladies man and could possibly be staying with a girlfriend, friends or family.

Smith has been known to visit and frequent states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New England, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina, officials said. His last known location was in McDonough, Georgia, on July 31, authorities added.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a cash reward of $5,000 for information that leads to Smith's arrest. Information will be kept confidential.

Anyone with information should contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.

Smith is considered armed and dangerous and authorities warn residents not to try to arrest Smith themselves. Authorities said Smith is believed to be in possession of two semi-automatic handguns.