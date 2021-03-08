Norwalk

Reward Offered as Search for Driver in 2016 Norwalk Fatal Hit-and-Run Continues

Norwalk police are searching for the driver who hit Jamie Lane and a $50,000 reward is being issued.

Norwalk police are trying to determine who struck and killed a 26-year-old woman four years ago and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Jamie Lane and another person were struck on Van Buren Avenue, near Bedford Avenue, just after 9:30 p.m. on May 11, 2016, and Lane died from the injuries she sustained, police said.

The vehicle that hit her was a silver BMW 5 series and the driver fled before police arrived, according to police.

Norwalk Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Chris Imparato of the Cold Case Unit at 203-854-3190 or to provide information anonymously through the Norwalk Police Department’s Telephone Tipline at (203) 854-3111 or the Norwalk Police website at Norwalkpd.com.

Anonymous TEXT tips can also be submitted to TIP411 (847411) by typing NORWALKPD into the text field followed by the tip.

