Reward Offered For Info About Deadly Hamden Shooting From 2019

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the shooting death of a man in Hamden in 2019.

Police said 21-year-old Dennis Allen-Paige, of Hamden, was walking home from his job on December 8, 2019, around 12:24 a.m. when several men, who apparently wanted to rob him, approached him.

During the encounter, investigators said Allen-Paige suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his upper back as he fled from the men.

Moments later, authorities said police found Allen-Paige on the ground near Whiting Street. Allen-Paige's wallet, which had been missing when his body was discovered, was later found by a good Samaritan in New Haven and given to police, officers added.

Police said they need more information to help in solving Allen-Paige's homicide and a reward is now being offered.

Last month, Governor Ned Lamont authorized an offer of reward for $25,000, authorities said. The reward will be given to whoever gives information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is guilty, police added.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Mark Sheppard at (203) 230-4047 or (203) 230-4000.