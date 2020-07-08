Reward Offered for Info After 3 Hartford Officers Were Injured by Thrown Fireworks

The Hartford Police Union is offering a reward for information after three officers were injured when people threw fireworks at them during a Fourth of July gathering.

The incident happened on July 4th in the area of Garden Street and Capen Street.

Police said they responded to the scene after reports of a large gathering causing a disturbance using fireworks.

Once officers tried to address the group, some people began throwing large-scale mortar fireworks directly at them, according to police.

Three officers were injured and one officer was struck directly in the chest with a large-scale firework that exploded on impact, police said. That officer was treated for his injuries.

“These fireworks are large explosive devices, and this was a serious assault on multiple police officers,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “The individual or individuals who threw these fireworks should be arrested and prosecuted, and an investigation is ongoing. Our officers showed remarkable restraint under the circumstances and deescalated a tense and dangerous situation, but this attack was totally unacceptable and outrageous. I want to thank our officers for their professionalism and wish all of our officers a quick and full recovery.”

The incident is under investigation and police say those responsible will face several assault charges.

The Hartford Police Union said it is offering $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone who assaulted the officers with fireworks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-722-TIPS.