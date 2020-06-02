Reward Offered for Information in NHPD Substation Arson Investigations

Rewards are now being offered in the investigations into two arson incidents at New Haven police substations.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for each of the two incidents for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects in these incidents, according to police.

Molotov cocktails were thrown at substations at Winchester Avenue and Hazel Street in the Newhallville neighborhood and at 410 Howard Avenue in the Hill neighborhood.

"Somebody tried to burn two community buildings," said police chief Otoniel Reyes.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Connecticut Arson Hotline at 1-800-84ARSON (1-800-842-7766) or the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services/Fire Investigation Unit at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (1-866-888-8477). Tips can also be texted. Text “NHPD” plus your message to short code 274637 (CRIMES).