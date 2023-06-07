Reward offered for tips in 2022 stabbing death of SCSU student in New Haven

Police continue to work to identify a suspect in the stabbing death of a 29-year-old a Southern Connecticut State University student in New Haven in October and a $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Nico Saraceni was stabbed on Whalley Avenue just after 9:30 on Oct. 10 and died from the injuries after he was transported to the hospital.

Police said Wednesday that a $25,000 reward for tips in the case has been authorized.

Saraceni was a graduate of Newtown High School, according to SCSU. He had attended Keene State University in New Hampshire before transferring to Southern in fall 2021.

A scholarship, Nico Saraceni Memorial Scholarship at Southern CT State University, has been set up in Saraceni’s memory, according to his obituary.