Reward offered for info about crash that left city clerk dead in Colchester

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever struck and killed a city clerk on Route 2 West in Colchester.

Noel McGregor, 74, was serving as Town and City Clerk for the city of Hartford. On Oct. 22, he sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car, which fled the scene. He died of his injuries a month later.

State police said McGregor was standing outside his vehicle when a driver in a Jeep Cherokee veered into the shoulder of the road and hit him. The car has damage to the passenger side mirror and door handle.

Troopers are still looking for the suspect vehicle, which is described as a true blue pearl color. They say the vehicle is likely a 2015 to 2023 model.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The governor's office and the New London Judicial District State's Attorney's Office are offering the reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, responsible.

You can call Troop K at 860-456-5400 or email gregory.decarli@ct.gov with information about the evading crash.