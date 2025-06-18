Animal advocacy group offers reward after dog found abandoned in West Haven

An animal advocacy group is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a red husky that was abandoned in West Haven.

Desmond’s Army, a nonprofit organization focused on animal welfare, said the dog was left near the intersection of Peck Avenue and Leete Street around 8 p.m. on June 7.

The group believes the person responsible was driving a green SUV.

A person was seen putting the dog outside the car and driving away, according to Desmond's Army.

The dog was wearing a red harness, and didn't have any tags or a microchip.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Haven Animal Shelter.