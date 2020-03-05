Rewards Offered for Information on Christmas Morning Arson Fires

New Haven police are investigating two separate arson fires that occurred Christmas morning and there are rewards available for those who come forward with information.

The first fire happened at an apartment complex on Garden Street between Edgewood Avenue and Elm Street around 5:45 a.m.

The second fire happened at the historic former home of Walter Camp at 1303 Chapel St. around 8 a.m. Police have released photos of a suspect carrying a red container spotted in the area during the blaze.

There is a reward of up to $2,500 for each incident for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Stringr.com/New Haven Police Department

Anyone with information on either fire is asked to call the Connecticut Arson Hotline at 1-800-84ARSON (1-800-842-7766) or the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services/Fire Investigation Unit at 203-946-6304.