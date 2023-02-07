RHAM High School Hosts Community Conversation After ‘Racially-Charged' Message

People gathered at RHAM High School in Hebron Tuesday for a talk hosted by the school, discussing what's being described as a racially-charged message that was found in a bathroom last week.

“I refuse to be treated unjustly just because of the amount of melanin in my skin," Jazmin Santiago said.

Santiago made it clear she thinks what happened at RHAM High School was unacceptable. She was one of a few people who spoke during a community conversation Tuesday night.

As a junior from a high school in nearby Willimantic, she wanted to send a message.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“All people should be treated equally and with kindness and with respect,” Santiago said.

A focus of the event was discussing the impact words can have. Joelle Murchison, a diversity and inclusion consultant with ExecMommy Group, says the pain from slurs and hateful words can be invisible.

“They’re real people. They’re human beings who carry the history of years gone by and its brought back to them in real life when those words are shared," Murchison said.

She said the well-known quote, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me” doesn’t apply anymore, saying education is key.

“I think many young people, certainly don’t understand the history the use of some of the words and symbols that are used terrorize individuals,” Murchison said.

The graffiti was the second incident in three months at RHAM. Back in November, a 17-year-old was arrested after a noose was found at the school.

The superintendent said hateful actions won’t be tolerated.

“The safety and wellbeing of students is our top priority, and RHAM is not a place where discriminatory or harassing words or actions are acceptable,” Superintendent Colin McNamara said.

He said the school is still figuring who was behind the message that was written.

The school plans to have its first “Respect Day” on Feb. 16, focusing on treating everyone with kindness and dignity.