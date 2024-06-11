Rhode Island man charged after driving through active construction zone: state police

A 25-year-old Rhode Island man faces several criminal charges after Connecticut State Police said he drove through an active highway construction zone while under the influence of alcohol.

Police said the man was traveling on Interstate 84 westbound in Southington around midnight on Monday when he drove an SUV within travel lanes blocked off for construction.

The trooper on scene reported witnessing the SUV drive through the right and center lanes, both of which were closed to traffic and where “several construction workers were actively working,” state police said.

While attempting to pull the SUV over, the trooper apparently cycled through multiple siren tones before the SUV came to a stop “within the construction pattern in a location where construction workers were actively working.”

The operator, who state police said exhibited visible signs of impairment, informed the trooper during the motor vehicle stop that he had consumed alcoholic beverages prior to driving. The driver then agreed to participate in a series of field sobriety tests, which state police said he failed.

Connecticut State Police arrested the driver on-scene, charging him with operating under the influence in a construction zone, reckless driving in a construction zone, failure to obey the signal of an officer and four counts of second-degree reckless endangerment.

The man, who state police released from custody on a $500 bond, will be arraigned at New Britain Superior Court on July 12.