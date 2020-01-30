Richard Colangelo Selected as New Chief State’s Attorney

Richard J. Colangelo, Jr., a veteran prosecutor and state’s attorney for Stamford/Norwalk, has been chosen to serve as the state’s new chief state’s attorney.

Colangelo has been with the Division of Criminal Justice since 1993 and was appointed as state’s attorney in 2015.

He has recently been involved in several high-profile cases, including the case of Fotis Dulos, who was accused of murdering his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos. Fotis Dulos was declared dead Thursday after attempting suicide two days before.

“I commend the members of the Criminal Justice Commission for making this selection process open and involving the public throughout each step. Ever since Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane announced his impending retirement last summer, the commission invited the public to participate in ways they have never been involved before, including through public hearings and the ability to provide written comments to its members. The chief state’s attorney has a significant impact on our justice system, which is why the commission’s decision to involve the public should be applauded. I congratulate Richard J. Colangelo, Jr. on his appointment and I look forward to working with him on efforts that bring about our unified goals of increasing the safety of every community in our state,” wrote Gov. Ned Lamont in a statement.

Colangelo was one of four candidates interviewed for the position.