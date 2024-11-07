Ridgefield

Ridgefield woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Maine: police

A Ridgefield woman had died after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Portland, Maine, according to police.

Cynthia Karst, 66, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, was crossing Franklin Street at the intersection of Congress Street in Portland, Maine around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Portland, Maine man, according to police.

They said Karst died at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash or has information to call them at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.

