Hamden police are looking for a man accused of stealing packages from a home on Central Avenue.

The man was captured by a Ring doorbell camera on Friday afternoon stealing four packages, according to police.

The boxes contained electronic equipment and clothing worth about $675.

The man has dark hair and a tattoo of a name in cursive letter above his right eyebrow.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Officer Christina Giori at (203) 230-4030.