‘Ring of Fire' Eclipse Was Visible in Connecticut Early This Morning

An annular solar eclipse was visible in Connecticut early Thursday morning and people who woke up early and had the right glasses to see it got a spectacular treat.

The next time an eclipse will be visible in the United States is April 8, 2024, when there will be a total solar eclipse, according to Mark Meredith, an astronomer at Talcott Mountain Science Center in Avon.

Solar eclipses happen when the moon passes in front of the sun. The last total eclipse was in July 2017 when the moon completely covered the sun in parts of the United States.

The "Ring of Fire" eclipse is a little different. It is annular, meaning the moon is further from the Earth and appeared smaller than the sun in the sky. Because of this, it did not block the entire sun. Instead, nearly three-quarters of the sun were blocked.

Sunrise was at 5:16 a.m. Thursday, and when the sun rose is was nearly mid-eclipse. The best times to look up were at 5:33 a.m. (with eye protection) during the max eclipse and final contact occurred around 6:32 a.m.

Meredith said there will be a total solar eclipse later this year, on Dec. 4, but it will not be visible in Connecticut.

It is extremely dangerous to look directly into the sun so you'll need a pair of solar eclipse glasses. Hopefully, you still have some, but if not there are several ways to make a solar eclipse viewer at home.

What you'll need:

An empty cereal box

A pen or pencil

Scissors

Tin foil

Tape

White paper

A nail or needle

Steps:

Place the cereal box on top of the paper

Trace the base of the cereal box with a pen or pencil

Cut out the shape of the cereal box on the paper

Tape the cutout paper inside the cereal box on the bottom

Close the top of the box and cut a hole on either side of the top (this will serve as your eyehole)

Place tin foil over one of the holes and tape it down

Pierce the foil with your nail or needle

To view it, stand with your back toward the sun. Look through the hole not covered with tin foil and you will see the various stages of the eclipse projected onto the white paper at the bottom.

You can also stream the eclipse through NASA TV here.