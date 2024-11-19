Rising food insecurity in Connecticut as holidays approach

With lots of concerns about the price of food, Joanna Gould, Windsor Food and Fuel Bank Board of Directors president, said more people are looking for help.

“Last year, we had on average about 400 households registered. This year already up to 500 households registered. So in terms of individuals, that's feeding up to 1,200 people,” Gould said.

Statewide food insecurity surged about 25% in the last year.

Connecticut Foodshare estimates about 470,000 people are food insecure amid higher costs for groceries and availability of housing.

“I think these things coming together, especially around the holidays, lead us to a point in which, you know, we're dealing with lines as long as we saw during the peak of the pandemic in some instances,” Jason Jakubowski, Connecticut Foodshare president and CEO, said.

On Tuesday, Foodshare is kicking off its Thanksgiving for All campaign with a goal to collect and distribute 50,000 meals.

Money raised helps keep operations running well beyond now.

“We do use this opportunity to remind people out there that hunger is a problem here in Connecticut year round. It doesn't just end at the holidays,” Jakubowski said.

At the Windsor Food Bank, they also rely on donations and volunteers.

On Monday, they honored some including Marjory Berky, who has helped people in the community for more than eight years.

“What the people come in for the food is a very diverse group, families, mostly families. There are some single people who come in, older people, you know, people with children,” Berky said.