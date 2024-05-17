2024 paris olympics

Rising gymnasts compete in Hartford as eyes are on women's sports

By Sydney Boyo

The world’s eyes are on women’s sports and Connecticut is no different.

Hartford is hosting the Core Hydration Classic at the XL Center, where Olympic all-around gold medalists Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and Suni Lee will all compete on Saturday.

A younger group of rising gymnasts competed on Friday afternoon for the Hopes Championships, which Suni Lee won in 2015.

Mark Martin’s 11-year-old daughter Sapphire traveled from Philadelphia to compete in the event.

“It’s really cool,” Martin said. “This is a big opportunity for her and I’m very happy and proud of her.”

He said he’s been watching women’s sports his entire life.

“Being a girl dad, it is really something that should have been highlighted long ago,” he said.

Basketball stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have helped raised the popularity of women’s sports.

On Tuesday, Clark made her rookie debut against the Connecticut Sun which, according to ESPN, was the most watched WNBA game on their platforms with 2.1 million viewers.

In gymnastics, Simone Biles has done the same.

“It’s phenomenal,” M.K. Haddad said. “They’re known globally, and I think it’s just so exciting for the sport.”

Haddad and her daughter Gillian traveled from Dayton, Ohio to participate in the event and will stay to watch the big names on Saturday.

“I’m very, very thankful as a mom of a young athlete, that she has this group of women that she can look up to,” she said. “I think it’s just so powerful that these women have also create their own brands.”

“To be able to see those who have paved the way before her is very inspiring,” Martin said. “Simone has transcend the sport, she’s very great and she’s been very great at mental health.”

