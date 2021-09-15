Rite Aid to Offer Digital Vaccine Passport to Customers

Rite Aid is now offering a digital vaccine card for their customers as Connecticut debates the possibility of using a digital vaccine passport.

In partnership with CLEAR, the drug store will now let Rite Aid customers share proof of a COVID-19 vaccination through a mobile device by using their CLEAR app.

Customers will verify their identity by documentation and by submitting a photo. Customers will then be able to scan a SMART QR code they receive after getting their vaccine at a Rite Aid. It will then be verified to create a digital vaccine card.

The digital vaccine passport can be shared as a proof of vaccination anywhere, and can also be linked to Health Pass, an additional service by CLEAR.

“With states, businesses and events beginning to require COVID-19 vaccinations for various activities, we’re making it convenient and easy to verify vaccination status so members of our communities can get back to doing the things they love to do together,” Chief Operating Officer at Rite Aid Jim Peters said in a press release.

This comes alongside word that the Ned Lamont administration is considering implementing mandatory vaccine passports in the state, though there currently isn’t a set plan at the moment.