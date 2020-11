Downed wires are causing the closure of Virginia Lane in Tolland, according to Tolland Alert.

Crews are responding to the scene after getting a report of wires on the road.

Residents are asked to use caution in the area.

Tolland Fire is currently responding to a report of wires in the road on Virginia Lane. pic.twitter.com/Y4yXugeEO0 — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) November 2, 2020

It is unknown how long the road will be closed for.

No additional information was immediately available.