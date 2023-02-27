Hebron

Road Closed After Car Rollover in Hebron

NBC Connecticut

Part of West Main Street is closed in Hebron after a car rollover crash that resulted in injuries, according to police.

Troopers were called to the area of 43 West Main St. Monday afternoon for the reported crash.

Connecticut State Police said injuries have been reported, but the extent is unknown at this time.

The state Department of Transportation said Route 66 is closed in the area of Route 85. The crash was reported at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Hebrontraffic alert
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us