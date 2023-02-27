Road Closed After Car Rollover in Hebron

Part of West Main Street is closed in Hebron after a car rollover crash that resulted in injuries, according to police.

Troopers were called to the area of 43 West Main St. Monday afternoon for the reported crash.

Connecticut State Police said injuries have been reported, but the extent is unknown at this time.

The state Department of Transportation said Route 66 is closed in the area of Route 85. The crash was reported at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. No additional information was immediately available.