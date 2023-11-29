Rocky Hill

Road closed and pedestrian seriously injured after crash in Rocky Hill

A portion of Forest Street is closed after a pedestrian crash with serious injuries in Rocky Hill.

The police department said the road is closed between Main Street and Summit Road. The crash was reported Wednesday evening.

A pedestrian was struck and later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They have serious injuries, but are in stable condition.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team was called in. It's unknown how long the road will be closed for.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police ask anyone who saw the accident to contact Officer Brandon Caires or Sergeant Jeffrey Foss-Rugan at 860-258-2511.

