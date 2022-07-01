Road Closed After Cyclist Hit By SUV in Meriden

Meriden police responded to the area of 130 East Main Street Friday afternoon after they say an SUV hit a cyclist, according to police.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. and the cyclist suffered serious injuries, police said.

According to police, the male victim had head trauma and other injuries.

LifeStar was called to the scene to transport the victim to the hospital.

East Main Street was closed from St. Casimir Drive to Norwood Street, police said. It will likely be closed for at least three hours, they said.

No other details were immediately available.