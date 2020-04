The road is closed at West St and Welch Rd in Southington after a rollover Friday morning.

According to officials, the single car rollover happened just after 7 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene a pole was damaged.

Police also said a traffic light in that area had to be taken down due to damages caused to the pole.

There has been no word yet on any possible injuries or what may have caused this accident.

It is unknown when the road will open back up at this time.