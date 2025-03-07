Stamford

Road closed as firefighters battle fire at Stamford restaurant

Part of a fire engine
Firefighters are battling a fire at a restaurant in Stamford and several roads will be closed until at least noon.

Firefighters are working to put out a fire at Chet Vous Bistro, a French restaurant at 184/188 Bedford St. in downtown Stamford.

The following roads are closed, likely until at least noon on Friday, according to police.

  • Bedford Street at Broad Street
  • Bedford Street at Spring Street
  • Summer Street at Spring Street
  • Forest Street at Greyrock Place
Police said CT Transit and First Student Bus Company have been advised.

