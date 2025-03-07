Road closed as firefighters battle fire at Stamford restaurant

Firefighters are battling a fire at a restaurant in Stamford and several roads will be closed until at least noon.

Firefighters are working to put out a fire at Chet Vous Bistro, a French restaurant at 184/188 Bedford St. in downtown Stamford.

The following roads are closed, likely until at least noon on Friday, according to police.

Bedford Street at Broad Street

Bedford Street at Spring Street

Summer Street at Spring Street

Forest Street at Greyrock Place

Police said CT Transit and First Student Bus Company have been advised.