Road closed in Bristol as crews work to contain brush fire

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Mountain Road is closed in Bristol as crews continue working to contain a brush fire that broke out earlier this week.

Fire Chief Richard Hart said the brush fire broke out on Tuesday near 700 Mountain Rd. Crews have been at the scene on and off all week.

Hart told NBC Connecticut that the fire is burning underground, so there isn't much they can do to put it out.

The blaze has already burned about two acres, according to fire officials.

Friday's weather conditions contributed to the flare-up of the fire, Hart said.

Firefighters will likely be at the scene working to contain the blaze for the rest of the night.

No additional information was immediately available.

