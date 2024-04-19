Brookfield

Man has serious injuries after motorcycle crash in Brookfield

By Angela Fortuna

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
A person has serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Federal Road in Brookfield on Friday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of Federal Road and Industrial Park Drive just after 3:30 p.m.

Investigators said a motorcycle was traveling north on Route 7, crossing the intersection to continue onto Federal Road when it struck a car that was trying to turn left.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The town's accident reconstruction team is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

