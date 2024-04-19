Man has serious injuries after motorcycle crash in Brookfield

A person has serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Federal Road in Brookfield on Friday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of Federal Road and Industrial Park Drive just after 3:30 p.m.

Investigators said a motorcycle was traveling north on Route 7, crossing the intersection to continue onto Federal Road when it struck a car that was trying to turn left.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The town's accident reconstruction team is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.