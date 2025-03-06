Hartford

Road closed in Hartford due to active police investigation

Homestead Avenue is closed in Hartford due to an active police investigation Thursday afternoon.

The police department said the road is closed from Sigourney to Garden streets until further notice.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It's unknown what specifically police are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us