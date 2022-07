Part of Route 85 is closed because of a motorcycle crash in Bolton Thursday evening, according to police.

Officials said the crash happened in the area of Camp Meeting Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries following the accident.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

It's unclear how long the road will remain closed. No additional information was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.