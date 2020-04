A road is closed in Guilford after a car struck a utility pole on Saturday.

Long Hill Road at Highwoods Drive is expected to remain closed into the late evening.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area and use Durham Road, New England Road or West Lake Avenue as a cut through. Local traffic can use Mirror Lane but drivers are advised to be mindful of increased pedestrian traffic in the area.