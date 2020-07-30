Road Closed in Norfolk After Car Accident Damages Pole

Westside Road is closed due to a crash in Norfolk Thursday morning.

Officials were dispatched to the area of Westside rd between Sunset Ridge and Mountain Road for a reports of a crash that damaged a utility pole.

According to fire officials, the operator of the van was not found when they arrived on the scene.

It is unknown if residents in the area have lost power as a result of the crash but officials say Eversource is en route to fix the pole.

Investigators have not said what may have happened to the operator of the vehicle at this time.

State police are on scene helping in the investigation.

Residents are being asked to alternative routes around the area.