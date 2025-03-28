Road closed in Pomfret after car catches fire: police

A road is closed after a car was engulfed in flames on the side of the road in Pomfret Thursday evening, according to state police.

It's unknown how many people were injured, but serious injuries are reported, according to police.

Police said the incident happened on Mashamoquet Road, and it's unclear when the road will reopen.

Police ask everyone to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Firefighters are still on scene, and it is an ongoing investigation.