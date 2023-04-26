West Hartford

Road Closed in West Hartford After Serious Crash

A serious crash involving a school bus closed part of North Main Street in West Hartford Wednesday evening.

West Hartford Police said they're at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Miller Road. North Main Street is closed to traffic in both directions.

A school bus collided head-on with a car at the intersection.

It's unknown when the road will reopen or if there are any injuries.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
