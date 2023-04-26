Road Closed in West Hartford After Serious Crash

A serious crash involving a school bus closed part of North Main Street in West Hartford Wednesday evening.

West Hartford Police said they're at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Miller Road. North Main Street is closed to traffic in both directions.

A school bus collided head-on with a car at the intersection.

It's unknown when the road will reopen or if there are any injuries.

Serious MVA investigation on N. Main St at Miller Rd.

N. Main St is closed to traffic in all directions near the intersection. Please seek alternate routes through the area. pic.twitter.com/85B4v4H61d — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) April 26, 2023

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.