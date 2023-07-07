West Hartford

Road closed in West Hartford after truck collides with pole on Friday morning

By Kristen Linnartz

NBC Connecticut

Burr Street in West Hartford was closed Friday morning after a pickup truck crashed into a pole.

It happened at the intersection where Burr meets Raymond Road.

NBC Connecticut was on the scene to see wires down near where a truck collided with a pole.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police and emergency crews were on the scene. No word yet on the extent of the damage or how long the street will be closed.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us