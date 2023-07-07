Road closed in West Hartford after truck collides with pole on Friday morning

Burr Street in West Hartford was closed Friday morning after a pickup truck crashed into a pole.

It happened at the intersection where Burr meets Raymond Road.

NBC Connecticut was on the scene to see wires down near where a truck collided with a pole.

Police and emergency crews were on the scene. No word yet on the extent of the damage or how long the street will be closed.