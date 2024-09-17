Road closed after serious crash in Stafford

Serious injuries are being reported after a rollover crash in Stafford Monday night, according to police.
State police said they responded to Orcuttville Road at 7:45 p.m. for the reported crash.
Troopers believe there are serious injuries and LifeStar has been called in. The road is shut down at this time.
The scene is active and the investigation remains ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.
