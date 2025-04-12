Waterbury

Road closed following serious crash in Wallingford

A portion of South Colony Road is closed in Wallingford due to a serious crash Saturday afternoon.

The police department said the two-car accident happened in the area of McKenzie Avenue.

Fire officials said two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said the road is closed, and drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

The police department's traffic division is investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

