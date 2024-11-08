West Hartford

Road closed in West Hartford due to car crash

By Angela Fortuna

A road is closed in West Hartford as police investigate a reported motor vehicle crash.

West Hartford police said they're responding to Oakwood Avenue.

The road is closed between Seymour Avenue and Kane Street.

The extent of injuries is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.

