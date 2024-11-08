Road closed in West Hartford due to car crash

A road is closed in West Hartford as police investigate a reported motor vehicle crash.
West Hartford police said they're responding to Oakwood Avenue.
The road is closed between Seymour Avenue and Kane Street.
The extent of injuries is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.
