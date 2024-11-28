West Hartford

Road closed in West Hartford due to serious pedestrian crash

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Sedgwick Road is closed in West Hartford due to a serious pedestrian crash Wednesday night.

The police department said the road is closed between Ridgewood Road and Cornell Road.

A pedestrian was hit by a car and has serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The West Hartford Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 860-523-5203.

