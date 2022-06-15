Road Closure Could Impact Families Heading to Graduations at Norwalk High School

There is a sewer line break in Norwalk and police are warning of road closures that could impact people attending middle school graduations at Norwalk High School Wednesday.
Strawberry Hill Avenue is closed between King and County streets due to the sewer line break and police are asking drivers to avoid the area due to increased traffic to Norwalk High School.
Police advise anyone attending the graduations to park at Naramake Elementary School and walk to Norwalk High School.
Detours to the high school are as follows: Strawberry Hill to King Street to William Street to County Street or Westport Avenue to County Street.