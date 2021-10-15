Road Closures in Place Today for President Biden's Visit to Conn.

President Biden will be in Hartford and Storrs Friday afternoon, and there are several roads that will be intermittently closed to traffic because of the visit.

Here's what you need to know.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hartford:

Starting at 9:30 a.m. commuters in Hartford should find alternative routes for certain streets in the Capitol City.

Broad Street at Russ Street – No northbound traffic

Broad Street at Asylum Avenue – No southbound traffic

Broad Street at I-84 East on-ramp – No southbound traffic

Capitol Avenue at Oak Street – No westbound traffic

Capitol Avenue at Lawrence Street – No eastbound traffic

Drivers should also be aware of intermittent closures starting at 11 a.m. in the areas of Maxim Road, Reserve Road, Airport Road and Brainard Road.

According to police, all closures in Hartford are expected to reopen by 2 p.m.

Storrs:

Students and staff in Storrs will have to make some adjustments when the President visits the campus later this afternoon.

UConn said the president’s visit and the security associated with it will disrupt some areas of campus and alter some campus operations.

Gilbert Road will be closed beginning at approximately noon on Friday through the end of the event at The Dodd Center late Friday afternoon.

Employees who are able to work remotely are encouraged to do so Friday, with the approval of their manager, to reduce traffic in and around campus and the density of campus parking lots, said UConn officials.

The Student Recreation Center will be closed through Friday afternoon.

Parking lots Y and Z are closed and will remain closed through the end of the day on Friday.

There will be other temporary road closures in the area of The Dodd Center during Friday afternoon.

Jim Calhoun Way will also be closed Friday afternoon and evening as part of First Night.

Biden is expected to leave the Storrs campus by 6 p.m.