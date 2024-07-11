Vehicle working on road construction in Rocky Hill hit pedestrian: police

A person was struck by a vehicle that was working on road construction in Rocky Hill on Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said a 911 call came in just before 11:30 a.m. reporting that a person was struck on Winter Lane.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police determined that the vehicle was “engaged in roadway construction” when the crash happened.

They said the vehicle was a "tack truck, that assists in the application of asphalt.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and police said the person is in stable condition and the injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Police ask anyone who has additional information to call Rocky Hill Police Officer Peter Vanturas at 860-258-2049.