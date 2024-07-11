Rocky Hill

Vehicle working on road construction in Rocky Hill hit pedestrian: police

Rocky Hill Police Department
NBC Connecticut

A person was struck by a vehicle that was working on road construction in Rocky Hill on Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said a 911 call came in just before 11:30 a.m. reporting that a person was struck on Winter Lane.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Based on the preliminary investigation, police determined that the vehicle was “engaged in roadway construction” when the crash happened.

They said the vehicle was a "tack truck, that assists in the application of asphalt.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and police said the person is in stable condition and the injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Local

Mental health 3 hours ago

Connecticut Urgent Crisis Centers have been helping teens for a year

Windsor 3 hours ago

CT nonprofit sends empowering message during Disability Pride Month

Police ask anyone who has additional information to call Rocky Hill Police Officer Peter Vanturas at 860-258-2049.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hill
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us