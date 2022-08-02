Man Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Car Crashes Into Barn in Guilford

A man has serious injuries after his car rolled over and crashed into a barn in Guilford Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Durham Road will be closed on the south end at Burt Road and the north end at Bluff View Road for several hours as they investigate.

Officials said a car was traveling northbound on Durham Road when it crossed over the southbound lane and struck the barn. The car has significant damage and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Drivers are being asked to use Route 79 or Route 17 as an alternate route.

The Regional South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit was called in to assist police with their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to call police at 203-453-8061.