State police arrest suspect in road rage incident on I-95 in Darien

State police have arrested a man who they said threatened to kill another driver on Interstate 95 in Darien in December and threw things at his vehicle.

State police responded to the rest area on Interstate 95 South in Darien around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 to investigate a road rage incident.

The driver who called state police said he was on I-95 South, trying to get away from two erratic drivers, when a man in a white Infinity rolled down the window and threw a water bottle at the passenger side of the vehicle, then threw something else and hit the car, according to the arrest warrant.

The suspect then drove over to the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle, screamed, “I’m going to kill you,” then cut him off, according to state police.

The victim provided state police with dashcam video and investigators identified a 24-year-old Stamford man as the suspect.

He has been charged with throwing objects at a motor vehicle, reckless driving, criminal mischief in the third degree and threatening in the second degree.

Bond was set at $10,000 and the suspect is due in court on March 31.