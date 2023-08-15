Road remains closed after car rollover sends man to the hospital in Orange

A man was taken to the hospital after his car rolled over and crashed into a utility pole in Orange on Tuesday.

The police department said they responded to a crash on Derby Avenue after a car reportedly went off the road and struck a pole near Dentree Drive. The driver appears to have suffered a medical emergency while driving.

Police said the driver has non-life threatening injuries and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The westbound side of Derby Avenue remains closed because of a pole that is now leaning into the road as a result of the crash, according to police.

Traffic is being detoured in the area. Police and fire officials are at the scene investigating.